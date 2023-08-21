Trump Confirms He Will ‘Not Be Doing The Debates!’

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed he does not plan to attend Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate, attributing his decision to his large lead in polling in a Truth Social post.
"New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by “legendary” numbers," Trump wrote. "TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, “Aida” Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"
The CBS poll cited by Trump in the post was published Sunday and found that the former president's lead over his Republican primary opponents has grown following his fourth indictment.
Trump has floated the idea of not attending the debates for months, citing his lead in polling. The New York Times reported last week that the former president instead plans to do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
In response to Trump's confirmation, a spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that "no one is entitled" to the Republican nomination. DeSantis is widely viewed as the former president's top rival for the nomination.
- DeSantis Says He Will Attend First GOP Debate —Trump or No Trump
- Trump To Skip First GOP Debate, Will Do Interview With Tucker Carlson: Report
- Democrats Plan to Link Republican Debate to Trump — Even Though He Won’t Be There
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Trump Calls to ‘Let Them Debate’ so He Can Scout for VP
- Trump Super PAC Launches VP Presidential Debate Website Ahead of First GOP Debate
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics