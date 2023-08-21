Trump Confirms He Will ‘Not Be Doing The Debates!’ - The Messenger
Trump Confirms He Will ‘Not Be Doing The Debates!’

The former president has floated the idea of not attending the first GOP presidential debate for months

Eva Surovell
The former president is rumored to be planning to sit down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in lieu of debating. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed he does not plan to attend Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate, attributing his decision to his large lead in polling in a Truth Social post.

"New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by “legendary” numbers," Trump wrote. "TRUMP 62%, 46 Points above DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like an ailing bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, “Aida” Hutchinson 1%. The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"

The CBS poll cited by Trump in the post was published Sunday and found that the former president's lead over his Republican primary opponents has grown following his fourth indictment.

Trump has floated the idea of not attending the debates for months, citing his lead in polling. The New York Times reported last week that the former president instead plans to do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In response to Trump's confirmation, a spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that "no one is entitled" to the Republican nomination. DeSantis is widely viewed as the former president's top rival for the nomination.

