Trump Complains That He Missed Golf Tournament Due to Ongoing Legal Cases
The former president surrendered for arrest in Georgia on Thursday
Former President Donald Trump complained that he could not attend the PGA golf tournament being hosted at his golf course in Scotland this weekend due to his ongoing legal troubles in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday.
"I have the Staysure Senior PGA Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, on my great course, and I can’t go," Trump wrote. "I have to stay around and fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists. I wouldn’t want to be in Europe and watch this COUNTRY DESTROYING Scum work their disgusting and illegal “magic” on unsuspecting Republican “leaders” who just don’t think it is appropriate to Fight Fire With Fire. BUT WE WILL WIN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
The former president instead flew to Atlanta on Thursday, where he was booked on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia. He is also facing separate cases in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.
- DeSantis PAC Adviser and Trump Participate in Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament
- Trump Plans South Florida Legal Huddle as He Strategizes to Bolster Legal Team After Indictment
- Trump Family Praises PGA Tour-LIV Merger: ‘Wonderful Thing for the Game of Golf’
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf Tournament
- Trump On Growing Legal Problems — ‘No Case Against Me At All’
- Rory McIlroy Says He ‘Would Retire’ if LIV Golf Was Only Option
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics