Trump Complains That He Missed Golf Tournament Due to Ongoing Legal Cases

The former president surrendered for arrest in Georgia on Thursday

Eva Surovell
Former President Donald Trump complained that he could not attend the PGA golf tournament being hosted at his golf course in Scotland this weekend due to his ongoing legal troubles in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday.

"I have the Staysure Senior PGA Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, on my great course, and I can’t go," Trump wrote. "I have to stay around and fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists. I wouldn’t want to be in Europe and watch this COUNTRY DESTROYING Scum work their disgusting and illegal “magic” on unsuspecting Republican “leaders” who just don’t think it is appropriate to Fight Fire With Fire. BUT WE WILL WIN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Former President Donald Trump griped that he was unable to attend the golf tournament being hosted in Aberdeen, ScotlandBrandon Bell/Getty Images

The former president instead flew to Atlanta on Thursday, where he was booked on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia. He is also facing separate cases in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

