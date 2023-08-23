Trump Co-Defendants Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro Surrender in Georgia

Attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro on Wednesday surrendered for arrest in Georgia, where they face charges alongside former President Donald Trump and 16 other co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Chesebro is accused of working with several Georgia Republicans following the 2020 election to have a slate of Republican electors falsely declare that Trump had won the state. Smith was involved in lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The case centers on the group's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Smith and Chesebro are the latest defendants to surrender for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline, following bail bondsman Scott Hall, attorney John Eastman, and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham.

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender for arrest on Wednesday, while the former president has confirmed he will arrive in Atlanta on Thursday.

The co-defendants are accused of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise and "criminal organization" in the state of Georgia.