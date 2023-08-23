Trump Co-Defendants Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro Surrender in Georgia - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Trump Co-Defendants Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro Surrender in Georgia

Smith and Chesebro are the latest defendants to surrender for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro on Wednesday surrendered for arrest in Georgia, where they face charges alongside former President Donald Trump and 16 other co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Chesebro is accused of working with several Georgia Republicans following the 2020 election to have a slate of Republican electors falsely declare that Trump had won the state. Smith was involved in lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County Jail exterior
The case centers on the group's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 electionParas Griffin/Getty Images

Smith and Chesebro are the latest defendants to surrender for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline, following bail bondsman Scott Hall, attorney John Eastman, and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham.

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender for arrest on Wednesday, while the former president has confirmed he will arrive in Atlanta on Thursday.

The co-defendants are accused of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise and "criminal organization" in the state of Georgia.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.