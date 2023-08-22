Trump Co-Defendants Join Meadows In Seeking to Move Georgia Case to Federal Court - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Co-Defendants Join Meadows In Seeking to Move Georgia Case to Federal Court

Ex-Georgia GOP chair David Shafer and former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark have followed in the footsteps of Trump's former chief of staff

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell and Adam Klasfeld
JWPlayer

Two co-defendants in the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump are seeking to have their charges moved out of Georgia and into federal court.

Both former Justice Department official Jeffery Clark and David Shafer, one of Georgia's fake electors, filed notices of removal on Monday. They join former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in doing so.

In his filing, Shafer's attorneys argued that his case should be relocated to federal court because his conduct "stems directly from his service as a Presidential Elector nominee acting under the authority of the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act," as well as at the "direction of the President and other federal officers."

A transcript cited as an exhibit to Shafer's filing, showing a meeting of the false GOP electors that took place on Dec. 14, 2020, explains his contention that he was taking cues from Trump.

According to the transcript, Trump's attorney Ray Smith describes the contest of the election in Georgia as "ongoing," even though it was to be certified on that day.

"And so we continue to contest the election of the electors in Georgia," Smith is quoted as saying.

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse, July 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Just one month after Donald Trump’s January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia’s secretary of state could overturn his election loss, Willis announced she was looking into possibly illegal “attempts to influence” the results.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants on charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 electionAP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File
Clark's lawyers also cited his role as a federal officer, but argued that the entire case should be moved to federal court.

Filed by his attorney Harry W. MacDougald, the 45-page notice of removal is long on invective against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, describing the charges that she brought as "scurrilous."

"We have faith that the federal courts will ultimately recognize this Action for what it is—a naked attempt to destroy Mr. Clark by 'lawfare,' cost him millions in legal fees, impair his work in the conservative legal community at the Center for Renewing America in Washington, D.C., and tarnish his previously stellar reputation," MacDougald wrote, later likening the criminal case to "Moscow show trials."

Clark and Shafer are named as co-defendants in the Georgia indictment, which centers on charges related to Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

One of three false electors charged in Georgia, Shafer once served as chair of the state GOP in the Peach State. Clark was the most receptive to Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election inside the Justice Department, and he wrote a draft letter urging Georgia officials to convene a special hearing of the legislature to address supposed "irregularities" on the DOJ's radar. The Justice Department had rejected Trump's election fraud theories by that time, and higher ranking officials prevented Clark from ultimately sending the letter.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants have until noon on Friday to surrender for arrest in Atlanta.

Clark hopes that the removal action will avert any spectacle, by ducking Georgia's liberal transparency laws.

"Use of a state law criminal process designed to generate headlines, potential 'perp walks' for television cameras, and anything more than simple service of process on defendants would be inappropriate here given the removal," his notice states.

