Trump, Co-Defendants Expected to be Booked at Fulton County Jail: Sheriff’s Office

Former President Donald Trump and the other 18 co-defendants indicted in Georgia on Monday will be booked at the Fulton County Jail, per a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in a statement.

The co-defendants have until Aug. 25 to turn themselves in, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in the announcement of the indictment on Monday.

“Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time," the statement said. "Also, due to the unprecedented nature of this case, some circumstances may change with little or no warning.”

The former president and 18 co-defendants were indicted Monday in Georgia on charges related to their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. The 97-page, 41-count indictment alleges the defendants engaged in a vast racketeering enterprise as a part of a "criminal organization"