Trump Co-Defendants Cathy Latham, David Shafer Surrender at Georgia Jail
Politics
Trump Co-Defendants Cathy Latham, David Shafer Surrender at Georgia Jail

This brings the total to four out of the 19 co-conspirators charged in the indictment that have turned themselves in

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
David Shafer and Cathy Latham, two former Georgia GOP officials charged as co-conspirators in the indictment of former President Donald Trump, turned themselves in overnight at Fulton County Jail.

Both individuals reportedly surrendered late Tuesday and were released with bonds set at $75,000.

Shafer, who previously served as the chairman of the state GOP, is accused of organizing the December 2020 meeting at the Georgia state Capitol where they baselessly claimed election fraud in President Joe Biden's victory.

In January 2021, Latham, who at the time was serving as a GOP County chair in the state, is accused of allowing a computer forensics team to copy sensitive files from a county elections office in an attempt to prove there was fraudulent activity.

Shafer and Latham both deny any wrongdoing.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender for arrest on ThursdayParas Griffin/Getty Images

The two bring the total to four out of the 19 co-conspirators charged in the indictment that have turned themselves in. First to surrender on Tuesday was bail bondsman Scott Hall and then former Trump attorney John Eastman.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and a former attorney to Trump, is also expected to surrender on Wednesday.

Trump has said he will surrender on Thursday after lawyers agreed upon a $200,000 bond for the former president.

