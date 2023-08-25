Trump Co-Defendant Remains in Jail Following Failure to Negotiate Bond

One of the 18 co-defendants alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election case will remain in jail until his bond is set, the judge overseeing the case told reporters Friday.

Harrison Floyd the leader of the group Black Voices for Trump, turned himself in to authorities Thursday without a bond agreement negotiated in advance. He is the only defendant in the case not to have a bond agreement in place.

CNN reported that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Floyd still does not have his initial court appearance scheduled. He will remain in jail until that court appearance occurs.

Harrison Floyd Fulton County Sheriff's Office

“We don’t have him,” McAfee told reporters in his courtroom on Friday, according to the cable network. The judge, who is overseeing the entire 2020 Georgia case, added that while he could see the entry for Floyd it was not official: “There’s been a lot of confusion over this today.”

Floyd faces charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, conspiracy to commit solicitations of false statements and influencing witnesses after his indictment.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported Floyd also faced charges earlier this year after attacking an FBI agent working on the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.