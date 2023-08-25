Trump Co-Defendant Remains in Jail Following Failure to Negotiate Bond - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Trump Co-Defendant Remains in Jail Following Failure to Negotiate Bond

Harrison Floyd is the the only defendant in the Trump Georgia election case still in police custody

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

One of the 18 co-defendants alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election case will remain in jail until his bond is set, the judge overseeing the case told reporters Friday.

Harrison Floyd the leader of the group Black Voices for Trump, turned himself in to authorities Thursday without a bond agreement negotiated in advance. He is the only defendant in the case not to have a bond agreement in place.

CNN reported that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Floyd still does not have his initial court appearance scheduled. He will remain in jail until that court appearance occurs.

Harrison Floyd
Harrison FloydFulton County Sheriff's Office

“We don’t have him,” McAfee told reporters in his courtroom on Friday, according to the cable network. The judge, who is overseeing the entire 2020 Georgia case, added that while he could see the entry for Floyd it was not official: “There’s been a lot of confusion over this today.”

Floyd faces charges of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, conspiracy to commit solicitations of false statements and influencing witnesses after his indictment.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported Floyd also faced charges earlier this year after attacking an FBI agent working on the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.