Trump Co-Defendant Misty Hampton Agrees to $10,000 Bond In Georgia Case - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Trump Co-Defendant Misty Hampton Agrees to $10,000 Bond In Georgia Case

The bond agreement comes as Hampton is expected to surrender for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender for arrest on ThursdayParas Griffin/Getty Images

Former elections supervisor Misty Hampton has agreed to a $10,000 bond in the Georgia case concerning efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Hampton is accused of violating the state's RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

The bond agreement comes as Hampton is expected to surrender for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline.

Trump has confirmed he plans to surrender for arrest on Thursday, while bail bondsman Scott Hall, lawyer John Eastman, and Georgia GOP Chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, and campaign attorney Ray Smith have been arrested and released on bail.

Trump and 18 co-defendants named in the case are accused of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.