Trump Co-Defendant Misty Hampton Agrees to $10,000 Bond In Georgia Case

Former elections supervisor Misty Hampton has agreed to a $10,000 bond in the Georgia case concerning efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Hampton is accused of violating the state's RICO Act, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and conspiracy to commit election fraud.
The bond agreement comes as Hampton is expected to surrender for arrest ahead of Friday's noon deadline.
Trump has confirmed he plans to surrender for arrest on Thursday, while bail bondsman Scott Hall, lawyer John Eastman, and Georgia GOP Chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, and campaign attorney Ray Smith have been arrested and released on bail.
Trump and 18 co-defendants named in the case are accused of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
