Trump Co-Defendant Jeffrey Clark Files For Emergency Stay of Fulton County Case 

Clark has also asked the courts to postpone his bar discipline proceedings as a result of the Georgia indictment

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former senior Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark is asking an Atlanta court for an emergency stay for his Georgia indictment. 

The 13-page filing, placed on the docket Tuesday and signed by Clark’s lawyer Harry MacDougald, argues once again for the removal of the case to a federal court, citing Clark’s position as a federal officer at the time of the alleged conduct. 

Clark asserts in the filing his immunity from state prosecution and asserts violations of federal law and constitutional rights. The immunity therefore “entirely bars the prosecution brought against him” by the district attorney and bars “even Mr. Clark’s arrest for the charges against him in the indictment.” 

MacDougald also argues the district attorney and her staff filed the indictment and procured a warrant for Clark’s arrest “without any attempt to alert Mr. Clark or his counsel before doing so and without any attempt at service of process.” 

“Given his entitlement to removal under 28 U.S.C. § 1442 and his immunities from suit under federal law, Mr. Clark should not be forced to enter and stay in that jail for any reason.” 

Clark also asserts his immunity from state prosecution and asserts violations of federal law and constitutional rights. 

Jeff Clark
Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, September 14, 2020. – Automakers Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the US government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations. SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Citing a compressed timeline due to the Friday surrender laid out by District Attorney Fani Willis, MacDougald requests the court either grant a stay, or a temporary restraining order, against the county or an administrative stay by 5 p.m. Tuesday 

“If the Court grants a stay or TRO that quickly, Mr. Clark would not need to be put the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive.”

If the court requests more time to evaluate the filing, MacDougald said he would request the court to issue a temporary administrative stay that will not expire until Sep. 5, 2023. 

The stay would include the issuing or execution of any arrest warrants related to the case in Georgia's Fulton County. 

Clark was one of 18, including former President Donald Trump, who was indicted in Fulton County for his role in attempting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. 

He served as acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division and led its environment and natural resources division for more than two years under the Trump administration. He now faces disciplinary proceedings from District of Columbia Bar authorities and has requested a postponement in that as well, citing the Georgia case.

