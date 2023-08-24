Trump Co-Defendant Harrison Floyd Was Previously Charged in Assault of FBI Agent: Report - The Messenger
Trump Co-Defendant Harrison Floyd Was Previously Charged in Assault of FBI Agent: Report

Floyd has not yet surrendered for arrest in Georgia

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Floyd allegedly body-slammed and yelled expletives at an agentYURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images

A Trump supporter facing charges in Georgia for allegedly harassing an election worker was also charged earlier this year with attacking an FBI agent, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd III allegedly body-slammed and yelled expletives at an agent who was attempting to deliver a subpoena related to the Justice Department's investigation of efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Floyd is also facing charges for racketeering, conspiracy to solicit false statements and influencing witnesses in Georgia. He is charged in the indictment alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 other co-defendants that centers on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Floyd is expected to surrender for arrest in Georgia ahead of Friday's noon deadline. He has not yet reached a bond agreement in the case.

