Trump Co-Defendant Denied Bond, Public Defender

Harrison Floyd was denied bond due to an outstanding charge related to allegedly attacking an FBI agent

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Harrison FloydFulton County Sheriff's Office

One of Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election case was denied bond and a public defender on Friday after appearing before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Emily Richardson via teleconference.

"I do find that based on the open charge against you, there are grounds for bond to be denied at this point," said Richardson, referring to defendant Harrison Floyd's outstanding charges related to allegedly attacking an FBI agent.

Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Trump, was the only one of the 19 defendants in the case not to negotiate bond before surrendering to the authorities. He been in jail since turning himself in Thursday.

Harrison is charged with racketeering, solicitation of false statements and influencing witnesses in the case concerning efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.

Richardson said that Floyd would have the opportunity to make an argument for granting him bond before Judge Scott McAfee, who would be hearing his case.

"I cannot afford an attorney for something like this," Floyd told Richardson.

The judge reminded him that he doesn't qualify for a public defender. Richardson didn't say why, but public defenders are provided for those who can't afford an attorney.

"Because you do not qualify for a public defender, you have the right to retain a lawyer of your choice," said Richardson.

