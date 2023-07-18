Trump’s Legal Team Predicts Classified Documents Trial Could Last Nearly Two Months

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump’s trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House could last nearly two months, his attorney told a federal judge on Tuesday.

Lawyer Todd Blanche made the comment during oral arguments urging U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to push back a trial until after November 2024, as Trump’s ever-growing list of court appearances threaten to crowd out his time on the campaign trail.

“It’s potentially a six-to-seven week trial,” Blanche told Cannon.

Federal prosecutors did not confirm the prediction during the roughly two-hour long proceedings, but they never contradicted it either. Prosecutors disclosed that their side of the case would last 21 days, and the proceedings could be prolonged by the challenges associated with empaneling a jury of Trump’s peers, Blanche added.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump Todd Blanche (C) and Chris Kise (2nd R) leave The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. The lawyers attended the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon as she decides how and when former President Donald Trump will stand trial on charges based around him holding classified national security secrets at his private home. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump and his personal valet Walt Nauta face a 37-count criminal indictment that Special Counsel Jack Smith secured in June on charges including the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, and false statements. Now that both of the men have pleaded not guilty, prosecutors have been sharing or preparing to disclose more than 1.1 million pages of discovery, including more than a thousand pages of classified material and unknown hours of closed-circuit TV footage from Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s personal residence and private club.

Both Trump and Nauta’s attorneys cited the voluminous evidence as a reason to push back a trial indefinitely. Prosecutors urged the judge to set an “aggressive” schedule for December, even if it might be moved.

Though she didn’t issue a ruling, Cannon seemed inclined during Tuesday's hearing to opt for a later trial date, but it may be one far earlier than Trump’s legal team had hoped.

At one point in the proceedings, Cannon asked whether a Manhattan judge may be open to moving Trump’s separate criminal trial in New York in March 2024, which is expected to last three weeks.

Trump’s other attorney Christopher Kise also noted that his client faces a civil trial in a $250 million fraud case beginning on Oct. 23, 2023, a date a trial judge said was “written in stone.” Kise is expected to attend depositions in that case in the coming weeks.