Trump Claims He’ll Be Indicted Any Minute Now - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Trump Claims He’ll Be Indicted Any Minute Now

It's unclear if the former president is right about his prediction

Published |Updated
Darren Samuelsohn and Adam Klasfeld
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he expects to be indicted at 5 p.m. Tuesday on felony charges tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results to Joe Biden.

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!" the ex-president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate wrote.

It's unclear if Trump is accurate.

Molly Gaston, a Justice Department attorney on Smith's team, announced three new indictments at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., late on Tuesday afternoon but the specifics on who was charged remained under seal.

Read More

Speaking to the grand jury foreperson, U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya thanked the entire group for taking part in an “important part of our democracy.”

According to C-Span's Twitter account, Smith is soon going to be issuing a live statement.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The former president is already facing charges in New York and Florida.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Trump issued a second post on Truth Social after 5 p.m. taking issue with the federal investigation.

"Also, why are they putting out another Fake Indictment the day after the Crooked Joe Biden SCANDAL, one of the biggest in American history, broke out in the Halls of Congress??? A Nation In Decline!" Trump wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.