Trump Claims He’ll Be Indicted Any Minute Now
It's unclear if the former president is right about his prediction
Former President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he expects to be indicted at 5 p.m. Tuesday on felony charges tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results to Joe Biden.
"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!" the ex-president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate wrote.
It's unclear if Trump is accurate.
Molly Gaston, a Justice Department attorney on Smith's team, announced three new indictments at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., late on Tuesday afternoon but the specifics on who was charged remained under seal.
Speaking to the grand jury foreperson, U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya thanked the entire group for taking part in an “important part of our democracy.”
According to C-Span's Twitter account, Smith is soon going to be issuing a live statement.
Trump issued a second post on Truth Social after 5 p.m. taking issue with the federal investigation.
"Also, why are they putting out another Fake Indictment the day after the Crooked Joe Biden SCANDAL, one of the biggest in American history, broke out in the Halls of Congress??? A Nation In Decline!" Trump wrote.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
