The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Caught on Tape Bragging About Having Classified Documents From Pentagon Related to Potential Attack on Iran

    The recording seems to indicate Trump knew he should not have kept classified materials

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    In a 2021 recording, former President Donald Trump openly discusses his retention of a classified Pentagon document concerning a possible attack on Iran, according to CNN.

    While CNN has not heard the recording, it reports that several sources described the audio, which is apparently in the hands of federal investigators.

    The recording seems to indicate Trump knew he should not have kept classified materials after leaving the White House. The report infers the former president bragged about possessing the Pentagon documents, the outlet said.

    "Trump's comments suggest he would like to share the information but he's aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records," CNN reports, citing two unnamed sources.

    Read More
    Donald Trump
    (Photo by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images) Zach Gibson/Getty Images

    Trump famously claimed he could declassify government documents simply by "thinking about it."

    According to the report, the audio is a crucial piece of evidence in a possible Justice Department investigation into "Trump's handling of national security secrets."

    CNN reports that prosecutors asked witnesses about the recording and the document before a federal grand jury.

    The sources claim the audio caught the sound of papers rustling, as if Trump was waving the classified document around.

    The alleged boasting happened during a July 2021 meeting at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.