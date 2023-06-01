Trump Caught on Tape Bragging About Having Classified Documents From Pentagon Related to Potential Attack on Iran

In a 2021 recording, former President Donald Trump openly discusses his retention of a classified Pentagon document concerning a possible attack on Iran, according to CNN.

While CNN has not heard the recording, it reports that several sources described the audio, which is apparently in the hands of federal investigators.

The recording seems to indicate Trump knew he should not have kept classified materials after leaving the White House. The report infers the former president bragged about possessing the Pentagon documents, the outlet said.

"Trump's comments suggest he would like to share the information but he's aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records," CNN reports, citing two unnamed sources.

(Photo by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images) Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Trump famously claimed he could declassify government documents simply by "thinking about it."

According to the report, the audio is a crucial piece of evidence in a possible Justice Department investigation into "Trump's handling of national security secrets."

CNN reports that prosecutors asked witnesses about the recording and the document before a federal grand jury.

The sources claim the audio caught the sound of papers rustling, as if Trump was waving the classified document around.

The alleged boasting happened during a July 2021 meeting at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.