Another Trump Delay: Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Charged in Docs Still Without a Local Lawyer

A Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker now facing federal criminal charges alongside Donald Trump wasn’t able to obtain a South Florida-based lawyer in time for his Monday arraignment, prompting another delay in the historic case involving the former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner.

It’s unclear what the latest scheduling shift means overall for the scheduled May 2024 criminal trial against Trump and his two co-defendants, valet Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, a 56-year old property manager at the South Florida private club and permanent residence of the former president.

Special Counsel Jack Smith last week indicted De Oliveira by tacking four new felony criminal counts against him onto the case surrounding the mishandling of classified documents after Trump left the White House. Smith also filed additional charges at the same time against both Trump and Nauta as part of the superseding indictment.

De Oliveira surrendered to federal authorities in Miami on Monday morning and was released after a brief appearance in court on a $100,000 personal signature bond, according to the public court docket.

Edwin Torres, the chief U.S. Magistrate Judge in Miami, ordered De Oliveira to turn over his passport within 48 hours and restricted his travel to South Florida. He was also ordered to cease communications with any witnesses in the wider case who have been identified by federal prosecutors except through their lawyers, a command that both Trump and Nauta are already required to follow.

But De Oliveira got a reprieve until Aug. 10 to enter a formal plea on the four felony federal criminal charges he’s facing surrounding the mishandling of classified documents after the former president left the White House.

That portion of his arraignment will now take place in Fort Pierce, Fla., where the overall criminal trial is also scheduled to begin on May 20, 2024.

If convicted on all counts, De Oliveira could be sentenced to a maximum of 65 years in prison, 12 additional years of supervised probation and $1 million in fines.

This isn’t the first time the lack of a local attorney has prompted a delay in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case.

Nauta didn’t have a lawyer authorized to work in South Florida when he and Trump were originally arrested and processed on June 13. A second hearing scheduled for June 27 also needed to be postponed over the same issue. Ultimately, Nauta on July 6 entered a not-guilty plea after hiring Sasha Dadan to represent him.

Carlos De Oliveira (C), personal aide to former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the James L. King Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on July 31, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

De Oliveira appeared before Torres on Monday alongside John Irving, a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer. According to CNN, the magistrate judge read De Oliveira the charges he's facing and reminded him he had the right to remain silent and to speak with a lawyer.

Irving told NBC News before his client's initial court appearance Monday that he was working on helping De Oliveira get local counsel. In a court filing last week associated to the superseding indictment, Smith's team said the new charges "should not disturb" U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon's plans to begin the Trump trial next May.