Trump Can’t Block Georgia Indictment or Disqualify the DA: Judge

Former President Donald Trump cannot block widely anticipated indictments against him in Georgia, nor can he disqualify the district attorney expected to bring them, a judge ruled on Monday morning.

In March, Trump tried to grind his criminal investigation to a halt and sideline the Democratic district attorney pursuing him. The former president was joined roughly a month later by Cathleen Latham, one of the “alternate" presidential electors advanced by Georgia's Republican Party, even though President Joe Biden won that state by 11,779 votes. More than a year has passed since Fulton County Fani Willis sent “target” letters to those false electors.

For Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney, neither Trump nor Latham passed the basic standard to mount their challenge.

“The professed injuries are also speculative and unrealized because there is, as of yet, no indictment that creates the genuine controversy required to confer standing,” wrote McBurney, referring to the legal requirement that a cause, controversy or injury exist to confer a right to sue.

'À La Rumpelstiltskin'

In January, Willis signaled that charging decisions were “imminent” in her investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the Peach State, but the latest development suggests that the long wait following that remark could be nearing an end. Last week, barricades appeared around the Fulton County courthouse, as the grand juries are expected to return from a long summer recess.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Once they complete their work, Trump might rack up another indictment, on top of the two already charged against him in Florida and New York, with another likely on the way in Washington, D.C. The judge wryly noted that the former president's expanding legal woes might not be entirely unwelcome news for him.

“And for some, being the subject of a criminal investigation can, à la Rumpelstiltskin, be turned into golden political capital, making it seem more providential than problematic,” McBurney wrote in a footnote. “Regardless, simply being the subject (or target) of an investigation does not yield standing to bring a claim to halt that investigation in court.”

In the United States, local prosecutors tend to be elected officials, and Willis, a Democrat, is no exception. Trump used the DA's affiliation to attack her as politically motivated, an effort that McBurney rejected. That attempt was also notable because the judge previously granted such a request in a different set of circumstances.

A little more than a year ago, the judge disqualified Willis from the case of Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones (R), one of the fake Trump electors in her crosshairs. The ruling happened after Willis attended the fundraiser of his Democratic rival Charlie Bailey.

On Monday, McBurney praised the DA for keeping the "consistent— and persistent — theme" of her public commentary as "standard fare of 'pursuing the evidence where it leads us,' 'holding everyone accountable,' and 'no one being above the law.'"

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty

"The drumbeat from the District Attorney has been neither partisan (in the political sense) nor personal, in marked and refreshing contrast to the stream of personal invective flowing from one of the movants," the judge wrote.

'Unnecessary and Unfounded Legal Filings'

In a scathing, 9-page order, McBurney notes that Trump and his attorneys are quick to launch a counteroffensive, both legally and rhetorically.

“Perplexingly, prematurely, and with the standard pugnacity, Trump has filed not one but two mandamus actions against the District Attorney and this Court,” McBurney wrote, noting that one of these already has been dismissed. “Peculiarly, neither petition requests the sole relief available under mandamus: an order ‘compelling a public officer to perform a required duty.’”

McBurney cautioned Trump’s attorneys against “burdening other courts with unnecessary and unfounded legal filings.”

As her criminal investigation reaches its coda, DA Willis vowed to deliver a public statement about her charges and provide answers to the public before Sept. 1, 2023, according to Atlanta-based NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, broadcasting under the name 11Alive. She also told the TV station that she would act to protect the public from those who may take violent actions in the wake of her charging decisions.

"I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe," Willis told the station.

Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to press inquiries.