Trump Cancels Press Conference on ‘Irrefutable’ Report He Says Backs His Claims of Vote Fraud
'My lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings,' he said on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday that he is canceling his plans promising to present an "irrefutable" report supporting his claims of a rigged 2020 presidential election in Georgia at a Monday press conference.
The press conference was to be held in Bedminster, New Jersey, where his golf club is located.
He said the "evidence" will instead be presented during his trial in Georgia, where he has been hit with 13 felony counts.
The counts include a racketeering charge to upend the vote under Georgia's RICO law in the Fulton County investigation headed by District Attorney Fani Willis.
"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings," Trump wrote in his post.
Trump's legal advisers reportedly have been trying to talk him out of holding the promised press conference.
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’
- Trump Legal Advisers Pressing Him To Cancel Georgia Election Fraud Presser: Report
- Trump Promises ‘Irrefutable’ Report on Election Fraud Next Week
- Michigan Lawyer Who Backed Trump 2020 Claims Charged in Voting Machine Plot
- Former Trump Lawyer Says Upcoming Election ‘Report’ Could be Used As Evidence
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia Indictment
Some feared the move could place him in even more legal jeopardy.
Trump made his decision after a day’s worth of input from rival advisers who were divided over the wisdom of having the press conference, according to multiple sources in the former president’s orbit.
Some felt Trump should make his case in the court of public opinion. But ultimately, Trump was persuaded to listen to his lawyers because they told him it would hurt his defense and give Willis ammunition.
“We don’t want him talking about 2020, but he’s going to,” said one person who had spoken to Trump about the case. “So we just want to limit the damage.”
The report in question is more than 100 pages, according to a source, and it can only be accessed with a special Microsoft Office link that identifies whom it was sent to in order to minimize leaks.
