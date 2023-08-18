Trump Cancels Press Conference on ‘Irrefutable’ Report He Says Backs His Claims of Vote Fraud - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Cancels Press Conference on ‘Irrefutable’ Report He Says Backs His Claims of Vote Fraud

'My lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings,' he said on Truth Social

Marc Caputo and Mary Papenfuss
Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday that he is canceling his plans promising to present an "irrefutable" report supporting his claims of a rigged 2020 presidential election in Georgia at a Monday press conference.

The press conference was to be held in Bedminster, New Jersey, where his golf club is located.

He said the "evidence" will instead be presented during his trial in Georgia, where he has been hit with 13 felony counts.

The counts include a racketeering charge to upend the vote under Georgia's RICO law in the Fulton County investigation headed by District Attorney Fani Willis.

"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings," Trump wrote in his post.

Trump's legal advisers reportedly have been trying to talk him out of holding the promised press conference.

Some feared the move could place him in even more legal jeopardy.

Trump made his decision after a day’s worth of input from rival advisers who were divided over the wisdom of having the press conference, according to multiple sources in the former president’s orbit.

Some felt Trump should make his case in the court of public opinion. But ultimately, Trump was persuaded to listen to his lawyers because they told him it would hurt his defense and give Willis ammunition.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. Trump's appearance in Alabama comes one day after he was arraigned on federal charges in Washington, D.C. for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The former president faces charges in Georgia, New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.Julie Bennett/Getty Images

“We don’t want him talking about 2020, but he’s going to,” said one person who had spoken to Trump about the case. “So we just want to limit the damage.”

The report in question is more than 100 pages, according to a source, and it can only be accessed with a special Microsoft Office link that identifies whom it was sent to in order to minimize leaks.

