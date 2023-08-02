Anti-Defamation League Blasts Trump Campaign for Comparing Indictment to Nazi Persecution
The comparison was 'factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat-out offensive,' ADL Director Jonathan Greenblatt said
Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt on Tuesday criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign for likening the former president’s latest indictment to Nazi Germany.
The comparison was “factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat-out offensive,” Greenblatt wrote in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The Anti-Defamation League is a Jewish anti-hate organization that specializes in civil rights law.
“As we have said time and time again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful,” Greenblatt said.
On Tuesday, just as the criminal indictment was being made public, a Trump spokesman released a statement comparing the charges to Nazi Germany.
“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the Trump spokesperson said.
Trump was indicted for a third time Tuesday on four charges surrounding his effort to remain president after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
The former president has been summoned to appear before a D.C. court to face the charges Thursday.
