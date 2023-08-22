Trump Campaign Trolls DeSantis in Milwaukee on Eve of GOP Debate

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump is skipping the first Republican primary debate, but he’d never pass up an opportunity to troll his closest GOP rival.

Trump supporters ribbed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the eve of the first presidential debate, standing outside Fiserv Forum on Tuesday with signs that said “BE LIKABLE & SHOW EMOTION, Ron!” The former president’s spokesman, Jason Miller, stood on the sidewalk for TV interviews teasing Trump’s debate counter programming.

It’s the latest example of the Trump campaign’s efforts to mock DeSantis, who is in a distant second place behind Trump in national primary polls. The Trump campaign flew a similar “BE LIKABLE, Ron!” banner over the Iowa State Fair earlier this month, and Trump often takes shots at the Florida governor on his Truth Social platform.

Eight Republican primary candidates will appear on stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Trump will not be among them. The former president sat for a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead, and is expected to turn himself in to be arrested for his fourth indictment in Georgia on Thursday.

Trump’s surrogates plan to flood the debate in his absence, which has frustrated some other presidential campaigns that will appear on stage tomorrow. Kari Lake, a Trump booster and Arizona Republican who ran for governor last cycle, told The Messenger that she is in Milwaukee to spread Trump’s message. She also took a shot at Fox News.

“They don't want the Trump surrogates in the spin room. Why would that be? And what what defines a Trump surrogate? Anybody who supports President Trump? Why would Fox News when they have all of the media assembled, want to censor people and not allow for people who are President Trump supporters in there? I would venture to guess that the majority of the people in this arena tomorrow are President Trump supporters,” Lake said.