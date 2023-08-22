Trump Campaign Trolls DeSantis in Milwaukee on Eve of GOP Debate

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump is skipping the first Republican primary debate, but he’d never pass up an opportunity to troll his closest GOP rival.
Trump supporters ribbed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the eve of the first presidential debate, standing outside Fiserv Forum on Tuesday with signs that said “BE LIKABLE & SHOW EMOTION, Ron!” The former president’s spokesman, Jason Miller, stood on the sidewalk for TV interviews teasing Trump’s debate counter programming.
It’s the latest example of the Trump campaign’s efforts to mock DeSantis, who is in a distant second place behind Trump in national primary polls. The Trump campaign flew a similar “BE LIKABLE, Ron!” banner over the Iowa State Fair earlier this month, and Trump often takes shots at the Florida governor on his Truth Social platform.
Eight Republican primary candidates will appear on stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Trump will not be among them. The former president sat for a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead, and is expected to turn himself in to be arrested for his fourth indictment in Georgia on Thursday.
Trump’s surrogates plan to flood the debate in his absence, which has frustrated some other presidential campaigns that will appear on stage tomorrow. Kari Lake, a Trump booster and Arizona Republican who ran for governor last cycle, told The Messenger that she is in Milwaukee to spread Trump’s message. She also took a shot at Fox News.
“They don't want the Trump surrogates in the spin room. Why would that be? And what what defines a Trump surrogate? Anybody who supports President Trump? Why would Fox News when they have all of the media assembled, want to censor people and not allow for people who are President Trump supporters in there? I would venture to guess that the majority of the people in this arena tomorrow are President Trump supporters,” Lake said.
- DeSantis Super PAC Trolls Trump For Possibly Skipping First Debate
- DeSantis Says He Will Attend First GOP Debate —Trump or No Trump
- Trump Campaign Says They Expect ‘Obsession’ With Former President at GOP Debate
- Sparks Fly on Trump, Abortion and Ukraine in Lively First GOP Debate
- DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’
- Trump Jr. to Attend Debate in Milwaukee as Surrogate for Father
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics