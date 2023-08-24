Trump Campaign Team Takes Aim At Hutchinson 

Despite being absent from the Republican debate stage in Milwaukee, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s team is still finding a way to get in on the action.

Senior adviser to the former president Jason Miller took to Twitter to lob an attack at Arkansas former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, writing, “Is it Ada or Aida?"

Miller’s comment comes just one day after Trump himself took to Truth Social to attack Hutchinson, writing, “”Aida” Hutchinson is too boring. He’s at less than 1% and heading south. Zero chance!”

