Trump Campaign Team Takes Aim At Hutchinson 

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Despite being absent from the Republican debate stage in Milwaukee, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s team is still finding a way to get in on the action.
Senior adviser to the former president Jason Miller took to Twitter to lob an attack at Arkansas former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, writing, “Is it Ada or Aida?"
Miller’s comment comes just one day after Trump himself took to Truth Social to attack Hutchinson, writing, “”Aida” Hutchinson is too boring. He’s at less than 1% and heading south. Zero chance!”
Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site
Read More
- Trump Campaign Takes Aim At Fulton County DA While Waiting for Word of Indictment
- Trump Takes Aim at Christie: He Is ‘Saying Anything To Stay Relevant’
- Super PAC Backing DeSantis Takes Aim At Trump For First Time In Iowa Ad
- On the Road With Asa Hutchinson: How One Long Shot Sees a Chance to Catch Trump
- Asa Hutchinson Booed During Turning Point USA Speech
- Asa Hutchinson Says Trump Would Get No Pardon From Him
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics