Trump Campaign Targets Georgia DA’s Family After Indictment: ‘The Truth About Fani Willis’
Trump is one of 18 co-defendants named in the 97-page, 41-count indictment in Georgia on Monday
Former President Donald Trump's campaign targeted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' family on Monday after the former president was charged alongside 18 co-defendants in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Shortly after Willis shared the charges against the former president, the campaign distributed an email titled “The Truth About Fani Willis” claiming the prosecutor was “a Democrat activist” and that her family was "steeped in hate."
Soon after the charges were made public, the Trump campaign sent out a lengthy email titled “The Truth About Fani Willis,” which alleged the prosecutor was “a Democrat activist” and that she came from a family “steeped in hate.”
The email also alleged Willis hid a "prior relationship with a member of a gang she was prosecuting," a line reminiscent of a repeated and debunked accusation Trump has levied against the former prosecutor.
Trump is one of 18 co-defendants named in the 97-page, 41-count indictment in Georgia on Monday. The case centers on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
- How Georgia DA Fani Willis Investigated the Wide-Ranging Case Against Trump
- Trump Accuses Georgia DA Fani Willis of ‘Illegal Leaks,’ Says He ‘Didn’t Tamper With the Election’
- Fani Willis Requests a March 2024 Start Date for Trump Georgia Trial
- GOP Georgia State Lawmaker Calls for Investigation Into Fani Willis
- Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Says She Has Received Racist Threats, Abuse Over Trump Probe
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’Politics
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics