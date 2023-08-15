Trump Campaign Targets Georgia DA’s Family After Indictment: ‘The Truth About Fani Willis’

Former President Donald Trump's campaign targeted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' family on Monday after the former president was charged alongside 18 co-defendants in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Shortly after Willis shared the charges against the former president, the campaign distributed an email titled “The Truth About Fani Willis” claiming the prosecutor was “a Democrat activist” and that her family was "steeped in hate."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating the former president in 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images;AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

The email also alleged Willis hid a "prior relationship with a member of a gang she was prosecuting," a line reminiscent of a repeated and debunked accusation Trump has levied against the former prosecutor.

Trump is one of 18 co-defendants named in the 97-page, 41-count indictment in Georgia on Monday. The case centers on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.