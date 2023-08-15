Trump Campaign Targets Georgia DA’s Family After Indictment: ‘The Truth About Fani Willis’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Trump Campaign Targets Georgia DA’s Family After Indictment: ‘The Truth About Fani Willis’

Trump is one of 18 co-defendants named in the 97-page, 41-count indictment in Georgia on Monday

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump's campaign targeted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' family on Monday after the former president was charged alongside 18 co-defendants in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Shortly after Willis shared the charges against the former president, the campaign distributed an email titled “The Truth About Fani Willis” claiming the prosecutor was “a Democrat activist” and that her family was "steeped in hate."

Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating the former president in 2021.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images;AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Soon after the charges were made public, the Trump campaign sent out a lengthy email titled “The Truth About Fani Willis,” which alleged the prosecutor was “a Democrat activist” and that she came from a family “steeped in hate.”

The email also alleged Willis hid a "prior relationship with a member of a gang she was prosecuting," a line reminiscent of a repeated and debunked accusation Trump has levied against the former prosecutor.

Trump is one of 18 co-defendants named in the 97-page, 41-count indictment in Georgia on Monday. The case centers on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.