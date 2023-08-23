Trump Campaign Says They Expect ‘Obsession’ With Former President at GOP Debate

Donald Trump's campaign is predicting "obsession" with the former president at the first GOP primary debate.
They even declared their candidate the "winner" of the night despite the fact that he has no plans to show up and the debate has not yet taken place.
"President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him," the campaign said in a Wednesday statement shortly before the debate is set to air on Fox News.
Trump has argued it's unfair for him to debate his 2024 GOP competitors because he holds such a wide lead in the polls. Bret Baier and Martha McCallum are moderating the debate where Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy will have center stage.
Trump's campaign predicted an "unnatural obsession" with the former president. They said they will be keeping a tally of the number of times Trump gets brought up.
"You should also expect the Fox hosts to show an unnatural obsession with President Trump tonight, asking other Republican candidates over and over to react to President Trump’s policy positions," the campaign said. "In fact, we will be tallying the number of times President Trump’s name is brought up, and his total 'speaking time,' even though he is not in attendance."
The former president pre-taped an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that is set to drop at the same time the network's debate begins.
Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., previously announced he is attending the Milwaukee debate.
