Trump Campaign Says DeSantis’ Bid is ‘Marred By Idiocy’

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Thursday said that GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is “marred by idiocy” in a memo that rejected comparisons between the Florida governor’s campaign and that of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

In the memo, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, two senior advisers to the Trump campaign, criticized the Florida governor’s latest efforts to kickstart his campaign this week, much like McCain did when he made a comeback in the polls to secure the Republican nomination in 2008.

“John McCain did not spend the opening week of his reboot explaining why his staff produced a video with Nazi imagery, and defending his comments that slavery provided ‘some benefit’ to enslaved Americans — while attacking Black Republicans publicly in the process,” the two said.

DeSantis defended a new African-American studies curriculum in Florida last week by saying that enslaved Black people learned beneficial skills, later clarifying that the curriculum teaches that skills were acquired “in spite of” enslavement rather than “because of” it.

A DeSantis campaign staffer was also fired last week for allegedly producing a video that featured the governor at the center of a sonnenrad, an ancient European symbol used in Nazi imagery and propaganda.

Though the Florida governor remains Trump’s leading opponent, DeSantis continues to struggle to catch up to the former president in polling.