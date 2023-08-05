Trump Campaign Defends Truth Social Post Flagged by DOJ: ‘The Definition of Political Speech’ 

Donald Trump's presidential campaign is defending a Truth Social post from the former President as "political speech" after the Department of Justice flagged the post in a protective order following a string of threats towards to legal system.

On Friday afternoon, Trump posted, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Shortly after, Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors used the post in a motion issued to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to establish a protective order, which is common is in a D.C. criminal case, on all discovery materials.

"Such a restriction is particularly important in this case because the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him," Smith's team said. "And in recent days, regarding this case, the defendant has issued multiple posts—either specifically or by implication—including the following, which the defendant posted just hours ago."

Smith's team added: "If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details—or, for example, grand jury transcripts—obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case."

A Trump spokesperson defended the post in an official statement saying it wasn't about the legal system and called it "the definition of political speech."

"The Truth post cited it the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China loving, dishonest interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth," the statement read.

Special Counsel Jack Smith arrives to give remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump pleaded not guilty to four felony charges related to the former president's efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power and certification of the 2020 election on Thursday in Smith's grand jury indictment.

This is the former president's third indictment and his first pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

