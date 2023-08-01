Trump Campaign Compares Latest Indictment to Nazi Germany
'I’m being indicted for you' Trump has said to supporters
Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday compared a criminal charge against the former president related to his efforts to overthrow his 2020 election loss to Nazi Germany.
The federal grand jury investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss and the resulting Jan. 6 insurrection delivered an indictment Tuesday. Trump said on his Truth Social platform he expected that he was a criminal defendant named in the indictment.
Details of the sealed indictment were released around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” a Trump spokesperson said in a statement just minutes after the indictment was revealed in court.
Trump and his team have routinely accused the Justice Department of unfairly targeting him and their rhetoric has escalated increasingly through the 2024 campaign, saying increasingly, “I’m being indicted for you.”
