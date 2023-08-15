Trump Campaign Takes Aim At Fulton County DA While Waiting for Word of Indictment

Donald Trump's presidential campaign took a swing Monday night at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis while waiting to hear the former president's fate on a potential fourth criminal indictment for the year.

In a statement released on Truth Social, the Trump campaign called Willis a “rabid partisan” who is “campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments.”

“Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail," the Trump campaign said.

Trump's campaign argued Willis' move is another example of election interference, saying that the case could have been brought up “two and a half years ago." It added that “they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump's successful campaign.”

The Trump campaign's statement came shortly after the grand jury in Fulton County returned 10 indictments on Monday after hearing from numerous witnesses in Willis' probe of 2020 election interference in her state. It is not known who is named in the indictment.