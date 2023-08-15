Trump Calls Willis a ‘Rabid Partisan,’ Accuses Her of Using Indictment to Advance Political Career - The Messenger
Politics.
Trump Calls Willis a ‘Rabid Partisan,’ Accuses Her of Using Indictment to Advance Political Career

Trump accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of leaking a charging sheet against him and of tainting the jury pool by 'highlighting 13 felony charges, before the grand jury voted or any charges were announced'

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating the former president in 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images;AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Former President Donald Trump has accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of campaigning and fundraising off his indictments even before they were dropped Monday night. 

In a lengthy statement, he said Willis launched her re-election campaign website the night before his indictment to “take maximum advantage of her new-found fame” and sent an email out to supporters to get them to sign up to volunteer and host an event.

Trump also accused Willis of leaking a charging sheet against him and of tainting the jury pool by “highlighting 13 felony charges, before the grand jury voted or any charges were announced.” 

The statement also included several allegations raised about the investigation in a legal filing last month and even criticized Willis for hailing from a “family steeped in hate” because her father was once a member of the Black Panthers.

Monday's statement was just one of two Trump made targetting Willis. In another statement on Truth Social, Trump called Willis a “rabid partisan” who is “campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments.” 

Trump and 18 other associates were indicted Monday night in a 98-page indictment stemming from Willis’ probe into efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Trump now faces 13 additional charges.

