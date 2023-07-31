Trump Calls to ‘Let Them Debate’ so He Can Scout for VP - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Trump Calls to ‘Let Them Debate’ so He Can Scout for VP

The first GOP debate is set for August 23

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be using GOP Primary debates to scout for a vice-presidential pick for his own White House campaign.

"Let them debate," he said in a post on Truth Social. "So I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!"

The first debate for the Republican candidates is slated for August 23, and while Trump had long been saying he had no intention of participating, he did hint on Saturday that he wasn't completely ruling it out.

"But you know you want to have a smart president, and I think if you see me up there — even if I do go up there ... I like the debates. I think I probably maybe won the presidency because of the debates," Trump said while campaigning in Pennsylvania.

Read More

Trump is still way ahead in the GOP polls, followed by DeSantis, whose numbers are slipping.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.