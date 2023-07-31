Trump Calls to ‘Let Them Debate’ so He Can Scout for VP

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be using GOP Primary debates to scout for a vice-presidential pick for his own White House campaign.
"Let them debate," he said in a post on Truth Social. "So I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!"
The first debate for the Republican candidates is slated for August 23, and while Trump had long been saying he had no intention of participating, he did hint on Saturday that he wasn't completely ruling it out.
"But you know you want to have a smart president, and I think if you see me up there — even if I do go up there ... I like the debates. I think I probably maybe won the presidency because of the debates," Trump said while campaigning in Pennsylvania.
Trump is still way ahead in the GOP polls, followed by DeSantis, whose numbers are slipping.
