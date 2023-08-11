Trump Calls Jack Smith’s Proposed Jan. 2 Trial Date ‘Election Interference’ - The Messenger
Trump Calls Jack Smith’s Proposed Jan. 2 Trial Date ‘Election Interference’

The Iowa caucuses, which kick off voting in the 2024 Republican presidential race, will take place less than two weeks later

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump said that the Jan. 2, 2024 trial date proposed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the case over his attempts to stay in power following the 2020 election amounted to "election interference" due to its proximity to the start of the GOP nominating contests.

“Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday evening.

The Iowa caucuses, which kick off voting in the 2024 Republican presidential race, are slated for Jan. 15.

Donald Trump and Special Counsel Jack Smith appear in front of the Alto Adams Courthouse.
Trump: Brandon Bell/ Getty Images; Smith: SAUL LOEB/ Getty Images; Courthouse: Joe Raedle/ Getty Images
"Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION," Trump continued in his post.

Smith’s team filed the brief Thursday responding to an earlier motion by Trump’s team attempting to delay proceedings in the Jan. 6, 2021 case. 

“[A] January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial—an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes," Smith's team wrote.

