Politics.
Trump Calls GOP Debate ‘Not Fair,’ Defends Biden Similarly Skipping Face-Off with Challengers

The former president said a 'big lead' is a reason for both him and Biden to avoid the stage with competitors

Zachary Leeman
JWPlayer

Donald Trump is continuing to tease that he will not be attending August's GOP debate.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Trump said it's "actually not fair" for him to debate fellow 2024 hopefuls when he has such a wide lead in the polls.

"When you have a big lead, you don't do it," he said.

Pressed by Bartiromo over whether his skipping could lead to someone like Ron DeSantis having a "good night" and cutting into his lead, Trump responded, "or somebody else has a good night and cuts into his lead."

Read More
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA - JULY 07: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a Farmers for Trump campaign event at the MidAmerica Center on July 07, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The event was Trump's largest in Iowa since a visit to Davenport in March. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a Farmers for Trump campaign event at the MidAmerica Center on July 07, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Why would you let somebody who is at zero or one, or two, or three be popping you with questions?" Trump said about the upcoming debate.

Trump also defended President Joe Biden avoiding debating Democratic challengers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump called a "smart guy," noting he also holds a major lead in polls.

The former president knocked his competitor by arguing that even though he's right not to debate, he's also not up to the challenge.

"I actually think he can't do it ... but why would he do it?" Trump said.

