Trump Calls GOP Debate ‘Not Fair,’ Defends Biden Similarly Skipping Face-Off with Challengers
The former president said a 'big lead' is a reason for both him and Biden to avoid the stage with competitors
Donald Trump is continuing to tease that he will not be attending August's GOP debate.
Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Trump said it's "actually not fair" for him to debate fellow 2024 hopefuls when he has such a wide lead in the polls.
"When you have a big lead, you don't do it," he said.
Pressed by Bartiromo over whether his skipping could lead to someone like Ron DeSantis having a "good night" and cutting into his lead, Trump responded, "or somebody else has a good night and cuts into his lead."
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Trump Says Biden Shouldn’t Debate RFK Jr.: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Capable of Doing It’
- Trump Is Considering Skipping the August GOP Debate for His Own Competing Event
- ‘Get On Stage’: Donald Trump’s Primary Opponents Try to Goad Him Into GOP Debate
"Why would you let somebody who is at zero or one, or two, or three be popping you with questions?" Trump said about the upcoming debate.
Trump also defended President Joe Biden avoiding debating Democratic challengers like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump called a "smart guy," noting he also holds a major lead in polls.
The former president knocked his competitor by arguing that even though he's right not to debate, he's also not up to the challenge.
"I actually think he can't do it ... but why would he do it?" Trump said.
