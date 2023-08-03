Trump Calls for ‘Federal TAKEOVER’ of DC Ahead of Arraignment - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Calls for ‘Federal TAKEOVER’ of DC Ahead of Arraignment

The former president is expected to appear in person at the court proceeding on Thursday

Published
Kayla Gallagher
Former President Donald Trump late on Wednesday called for a "federal TAKEOVER" of Washington, D.C., ahead of his arraignment at a federal courthouse on Thursday, where he will face the indictment against him.

"The latest Fake 'case' brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness," he continued. "It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!"

The District of Columbia is a federal district with oversight from Congress already, so it is currently unclear what Trump means when he says "federal takeover."

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Trump is expected to appear in person at the court proceeding where the felony charges for his third indictment include conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Capitol Police are on high alert for the arraignment and have heightened security to prepare for any responses that may occur.

A Capitol Police Officer told The Messenger on Wednesday that higher-ups mentioned the possibility of on-site protests. But U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters on Wednesday that they are "prepared," during a press conference where he discussed an active shooter scare that sparked a partial lockdown on Capitol Hill.

The former president is expected to plead not guilty to the charges related to his efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election, which lead to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. He has denied any wrongdoing, just as he has in his other legal entanglements.

More Politics
