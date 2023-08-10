Trump Buys Air Time for Ad Attacking Prosecutors

Former President Donald Trump has purchased air time for a television ad criticizing the prosecutors who have investigated him according to a new report.

NBC News reported that a Trump campaign aide informed the outlet of the airtime buy for a one-minute ad released Sunday in which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, special counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are accused of bias and professional misconduct.

The Trump campaign has paid for this ad to air in Atlanta, New York and Washington, DC, and will air it nationally as well.

Trump has already been indicted as a result of an investigation in New York and twice at the federal level in investigations carried out by Smith. Willis is expected to present the results of her investigation to a grand jury in the near future.

In an email obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis called the ad “derogatory and false.”