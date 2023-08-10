Attorneys for Trump’s Body Man Oppose Protective Order on Classified Info, Invoking Navy Service

Former President Donald Trump's personal valet Waltine Nauta on Thursday opposed the government's proposed protective order restricting his access to classified information.

His attorneys indignantly invoked Nauta's Navy service in asking a federal judge to give him a freer hand in reviewing the evidence.

"Mr. Nauta, a United States citizen, is a veteran of the United States Navy served in the Executive Branch as a respected aide before being honorably discharged from the Navy," defense attorneys Stanley Woodward and Sasha Dadan wrote in an 11-page legal brief. "The offenses alleged against him, premised on a novel theory of retention of documents at a known location in Florida, where members of the U.S. Secret Service were present at all times, and related investigative interview responses, bear no resemblance to the crimes of violence, international terrorism, and foreign government espionage that gave rise to clear national security risks in all of the cases cited by the government."

Woodward, who faces questions about his prolific representation of Trump-tied clients poses a conflict of interest, began his legal brief with a pointed dig at Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks about the due process rights of criminal defendants. Earlier this year, Garland marked the 60th anniversary of the watershed Supreme Court ruling Gideon v. Wainwright, which established that the Sixth Amendment provides the right to an attorney even if a defendant cannot afford one.

In March, Garland noted that holds true "regardless of whether the outcome is the one that the government favors." Nauta's legal team suggested that the protective order goes against the spirit of those words.

Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta and his lawyer Stanley Woodward (back) arrive at The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Gideon, of course, recognized the significance of a defendant’s right to a fair trial, so much so, the Court held, that, 'any person haled into court, who is too poor to hire a lawyer, cannot be assured a fair trial unless counsel is provided for him,'" Woodward wrote. "The government’s request to limit Defendant Waltine Nauta’s access to discoverable information in his case amounts to nothing more than an attempt to abridge a multitude of statutory and constitutional rights of the criminally accused."

Prosecutors called Nauta's ability to access classified information unnecessary because he isn't charged over the retention and handling of the documents.

"Defendant Nauta is charged only with obstruction and false statement offenses related the movement and concealment of Defendant Trump’s boxes; the contents of the classified documents contained in the boxes, and the national defense information that they contain, are not material to proving or defending against those charges," Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s counterintelligence chief at the National Security Division, wrote in an eight-page motion in late July.

"Moreover, Defendant Nauta’s counsel will have the opportunity to review the classified discovery, and should they see a need to share any particular classified documents with Defendant Nauta, counsel will have an opportunity to raise the issue with the Government and the Court," he added.

Trump's classified documents case took root after Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to steer two investigations: One focused on the former president's retention and handling of classified information in Mar-a-Lago, and the other scrutinized his attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Smith returned indictments against Trump in both cases.

Nauta's attorneys filed their opposition to the proposed order on the morning of the scheduled arraignment of Trump and his co-defendants in Fort Pierce, Fla., on new charges involving an alleged plot to delete surveillance camera footage.