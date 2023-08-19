Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s Eye - The Messenger
Politics
Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s Eye

The Russian president was also taken by the force of 'my personality over his,' said Trump

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Former President Donald Trump bragged in an interview Friday on Fox Business that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin were so close that Trump was the "apple of his eye."

Interviewer Larry Kudlow, former head of the National Economic Council during the Trump administration, didn't appear surprised by the former president's obvious pleasure in being treasured by the man responsible for invading Ukraine, killing and injuring some 500,000 Ukrainians, and poisoning his enemies at home and abroad.

Trump pointed to his bond with Putin in the interview to try to underscore yet again his claim that he could end the Ukrainian war his friend launched in "24 hours" if he were president.

In fact, Putin "would have never gone into Ukraine," Trump insisted to Kudlow, citing the force of "my personality over his," their "relationship," and being the "apple of his eye."

Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoy each other's company in meeting during Trump's presidency.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has mocked Trump's claims, saying Trump had lots of "24 hours" when he was president, yet took no action then to end fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

He "had already these 24 hours" in "his time," Zelenskyy said on ABC News through a translator just last month.

"We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war" with Russia, Zelenskyy added. "He had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities," he noted, referring to the former president.

Russians invaded Ukraine in 2014 and seized Crimea, sparking continuing Ukrainian-Russian conflicts. Russians occupy Crimea to this day, and throughout Trump's entire presidency.

Trump last year hailed Putin's invasion of Ukraine "genius."

