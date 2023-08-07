Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’ - The Messenger
Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’

The former president has also claimed that the president’s third indictment represents a weaponization of the Justice Department by the Biden administration

Eva Surovell
The former president was indicted last week on charges related to his attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Monday again took aim at special counsel Jack Smith, accusing him of attempting to “take away” his First Amendment rights in a post on Truth Social.

“Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number one draft pick, the Judge of his “dreams” (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS,” Trump wrote. “This, despite the fact that he, the DOJ, and his many Thug prosecutors, are illegally leaking, everything and anything, to the Fake News Media!!!” 

The former president was indicted last week on charges related to his attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election.

While the indictment notes Trump is within his First Amendment rights, the charges accuse the former president of a conspiracy to commit crimes — including conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts in the case and a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, will preside over the case. 

The former president and his attorney John Lauro have insisted that the president’s false claims that he was the true winner of the 2020 election are protected as political speech. The pair has also claimed that the president’s third indictment represents a weaponization of the Justice Department by the Biden administration. 

Trump is also facing cases in New York and Florida, with additional charges looming in Georgia.

