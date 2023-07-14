Trump Blasts Secret Service Over End of White House Cocaine Investigation

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at the Secret Service for concluding its investigation into the cocaine found in the White House without identifying any suspects.

“Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime,’ and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out?” said Trump on Truth Social. “They know the answer, and so does everyone else!”

The substance was found in the White House on July 2, prompting an investigation that ended Thursday. The Messenger confirmed with a source familiar with the situation that no suspect has been identified.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a Farmers for Trump campaign event at the MidAmerica Center on July 07, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Secret Service searched surveillance footage and visitor logs as a part of their investigation and were not able to determine who left behind the baggie of cocaine or when it was left behind. The Messenger was informed by a source familiar with the matter that the cocaine was found in cubbies used by visitors to the White House, and had likely been left behind by someone on a White House tour.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the area is “heavily trafficked” and that the Biden family had been at Camp David the entire weekend when the cocaine was found on a Sunday.

Trump earlier in the week called for answers on who the cocaine belonged to, comparing the situation to the search for classified documents by federal officials that took place in his own home.