Trump Blasts Jack Smith Over Targeting Twitter Account: ‘What Could He Possibly Find Out’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Trump Blasts Jack Smith Over Targeting Twitter Account: ‘What Could He Possibly Find Out’

The Twitter records relate to the four-count indictment the president is facing in Washington, DC

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump on Monday blasted special counsel Jack Smith for targeting his former Twitter account in a Truth Social post made in the early hours.  

“How dare lowlife prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, break into my former Twitter account without informing me and, indeed, trying to completely hide this atrocity from me,” Trump wrote. “What could he possibly find out that is not already known. Just like the early morning raid of Mar-a-Lago! Why isn’t the DOJ raiding Crooked Joe Biden, the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the United States?”

Donald Trump and Jack Smith
Former President Donald Trump currently faces charges in Washington, D.C., New York and Florida.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

The former president’s Twitter account was the subject of a special counsel search warrant earlier this year. After initially opposing and delaying production of the records when it was served with the warrant in January, the company received a $350,000 fine for providing the records after the court’s deadline.

Read More

The Twitter records relate to the four-count indictment the president is facing in Washington, D.C., for his efforts to hold onto power following his 2020 election loss.

The former president is also facing charges in New York and Florida, with an additional indictment expected in Georgia. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.