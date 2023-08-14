Trump Blasts Jack Smith Over Targeting Twitter Account: ‘What Could He Possibly Find Out’

Former President Donald Trump on Monday blasted special counsel Jack Smith for targeting his former Twitter account in a Truth Social post made in the early hours.

“How dare lowlife prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, break into my former Twitter account without informing me and, indeed, trying to completely hide this atrocity from me,” Trump wrote. “What could he possibly find out that is not already known. Just like the early morning raid of Mar-a-Lago! Why isn’t the DOJ raiding Crooked Joe Biden, the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the United States?”

Former President Donald Trump currently faces charges in Washington, D.C., New York and Florida. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

The former president’s Twitter account was the subject of a special counsel search warrant earlier this year. After initially opposing and delaying production of the records when it was served with the warrant in January, the company received a $350,000 fine for providing the records after the court’s deadline.

The Twitter records relate to the four-count indictment the president is facing in Washington, D.C., for his efforts to hold onto power following his 2020 election loss.

The former president is also facing charges in New York and Florida, with an additional indictment expected in Georgia.