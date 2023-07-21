Trump Blasts Green New Deal ‘Atrocities’, Seeks UAW support

Former President Donald Trump, in a new campaign ad video out Thursday, took aim at President Joe Biden's environmental and manufacturing policies.

"I'm going to terminate these New Green Deal atrocities on day one," Trump said. "I saved the American auto industry once and now I will do it again."

Trump promised to undo Biden's policies and provide protections for American jobs. He encouraged the United Auto Workers (UAW) union to back him.

"I hope United Auto Workers is listening to this because I think you better endorse Trump," the former president said.

UAW President Shawn Fain met with Biden and senior White House officials on Wednesday to brief them as the UAW is in the midst of contract negotiations with three big automobile manufacturers: General Motors Co., Ford Motors Co., and Stellantis NV.

Workers in the auto industry have raised concerns that the electric car consumer subsidies in the Biden Inflation Act may threaten union jobs. Biden is currently touring the country touting his economic platform, policies for clean energy, and creating union jobs.

The UAW endorsed Biden in 2020, but have not yet announced their endorsee for 2024.

In the video, Trump says Biden is "waging war on America" with his auto industry policies designed to lead Americans towards purchasing electric vehicles and that this "ridiculous New Deal crusade" is the reason for skyrocketing gas car prices.

The former president said that Biden's "extreme left-wing policies" are a "disaster for families and consumers."

In a fact sheet accompanying the video, Trump's policies included rolling back the CAFE fuel economy standard, once again exiting the Paris Climate Accords and secure USMCA protections for American auto workers.