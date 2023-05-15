Trump Blasts Fox for Paying Too Much Attention to DeSantis, Mocks Post-Tucker Ratings
The former president dubbed the conservative outlet the “DeSanctimonious network” for “constantly pushing” the Florida governor.
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to rage against Fox News and his potential 2024 competition, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"Just watching Fox News," the former president wrote in a post on his social media site. "They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post."
Trump was once a regular Fox viewer and guest, often reacting to shows like Fox & Friends while he was in office.
In a followup post, Trump mocked Fox for losing viewers in their evening lineup after Tucker Carlson’s departure from the network.
According to Trump, the network would have found success by being more supportive of his 2020 election fraud claims. Fox recently settled a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems based on the network’s coverage of unproven claims about the company.
"After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be," Trump wrote. "Fox News has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods."
