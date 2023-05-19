The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Trump Blasts DeSantis’ Disney Feud, Says He Wanted to Show ‘What a Tough Guy He Is’

    Disney canceled a $1 billion development plan in Florida amid the company’s ongoing feud with Ron DeSantis.

    Zachary Leeman
    Donald Trump accused Ron DeSantis of publicly feuding with Disney to try and show “what a tough guy he is” when he could have reached an “easy settlement.”

    On Friday, Trump took to Truth Social to blast DeSantis, calling him “better than most Democrat” governors, but only “average,” blasting the governor’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and dismissing the Disney feud as the governor chasing media attention.

    “How about the fact that he had the third most deaths of any State, as Governor, on the China Virus. Even Cuomo did better, #4. He shut down everything, EVEN HIS BEACHES. Other Republican Govs didn’t. Look at the Disney MESS, could have worked an easy settlement, but no, he wanted the Fake News to show what a tough guy he is. He’s not!” Trump wrote. 

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (L) speaks while meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on April 28
    (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images)
    The former president has been highly critical of DeSantis as rumors fly that the governor will be jumping into the 2024 race. His Truth Social post also follows Disney’s announcement that they are canceling a $1 billion development project in Florida. 

    The New York Times reported this week that Disney informed employees they were canceling the investment which would have relocated 2000 employees to Florida. 

    The feud between DeSantis and Disney goes back to the company publicly criticizing the governor’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which restricts talk of sex and gender in public schools and was dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics. DeSantis in turn threatened Disney’s parks and their special district status in the state. 

