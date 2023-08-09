Trump Blasts Biden Over Indictments: ‘A Dishonest Politician and His Gang of Thugs’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Trump Blasts Biden Over Indictments: ‘A Dishonest Politician and His Gang of Thugs’

The former president accuses his political enemies of 'election interference' after calling charges against him 'bulls--t' to a New Hampshire crowd

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2023.JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is accusing President Joe Biden and his "gang of thugs" of election interference over his multiple indictments and mounting legal troubles.

In a series of Truth Social posts Wednesday morning, Trump accused the president of election interference as he continues to simultaneously run his 2024 campaign and push back against mounting legal charges.

"Remember, these Indictments aren’t 'Legit,' they were all thrown up at me, quickly an haphazardly, including the local ones, by my political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden. It’s not like the State or Country is coming down on me. It’s a dishonest politician and his gang of Thugs breaking the law in order to get re-elected," Trump wrote.

Trump's latest indictment from special counsel Jack Smith charges him with four counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Read More

His lawyers have also predicted he could soon face an indictment out of Fulton County, Ga., related to a phone call to the state's secretary of state, urging him to find the then-president thousands of votes.

At a Tuesday rally in New Hampshire, Trump called the phone call "perfect" and the charges he's facing "bulls--t,' leading to a brief "bulls--t" chant from the crowd.

"There should be OUTRAGE at this, a new LOW in American Politics," Trump wrote on Wednesday. "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! The good news is that the PEOPLE 'get it,' and so does the Fake News!"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.