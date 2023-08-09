Trump Blasts Biden Over Indictments: ‘A Dishonest Politician and His Gang of Thugs’

Former President Donald Trump is accusing President Joe Biden and his "gang of thugs" of election interference over his multiple indictments and mounting legal troubles.

In a series of Truth Social posts Wednesday morning, Trump accused the president of election interference as he continues to simultaneously run his 2024 campaign and push back against mounting legal charges.

"Remember, these Indictments aren’t 'Legit,' they were all thrown up at me, quickly an haphazardly, including the local ones, by my political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden. It’s not like the State or Country is coming down on me. It’s a dishonest politician and his gang of Thugs breaking the law in order to get re-elected," Trump wrote.

Trump's latest indictment from special counsel Jack Smith charges him with four counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

His lawyers have also predicted he could soon face an indictment out of Fulton County, Ga., related to a phone call to the state's secretary of state, urging him to find the then-president thousands of votes.

At a Tuesday rally in New Hampshire, Trump called the phone call "perfect" and the charges he's facing "bulls--t,' leading to a brief "bulls--t" chant from the crowd.

"There should be OUTRAGE at this, a new LOW in American Politics," Trump wrote on Wednesday. "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! The good news is that the PEOPLE 'get it,' and so does the Fake News!"