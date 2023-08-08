Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: Poll

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are currently neck and neck in a possible 2024 rematch in the key battleground state of Arizona, according to new polling from Emerson College.

The survey reported Trump polling at 45%, with Biden trailing closely behind at 43%, which is within the margin of error. Polling in other key swing states like Michigan has also shown Trump and Biden deadlocked in a hypothetical rematch.

Nine percent of respondents in the poll said they would vote for somebody else in a hypothetical matchup of the political rivals, while four percent were undecided.

When Green Party candidate Cornel West is added into the field, the gap narrows with Trump at 42% and Biden at 41%. West received 4% of the vote.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

"In national and statewide polling in recent months, West’s candidacy has taken votes away from Biden in the general election, however in Arizona it appears to tighten the race, rather than just reduce Biden’s support," Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said in a statement.

Biden narrowly won Arizona over Trump by less than 0.5% in 2020 after the former president won the state by by more than 3% in 2016.

Along party lines, Biden garnered 65% of Democratic support. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. polled at 10%, with Marianne Williamson polling at 2%. Twenty-one percent of Arizona Democrats reported that they are undecided.

Trump continues leads the crowded GOP field at 58%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 11%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pulled in 6% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy polled at 4%. Every other GOP presidential hopeful polled at 3% or less. While 9% of Republican respondents said they'd vote for someone else in 2024, only 0.5% are undecided.

The Emerson College poll survey 1,337 registered voters in Arizona from Aug. 2-4. The margin of error for this survey was plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.