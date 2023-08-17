Trump, Biden in Dead Heat in 2024 Rematch: Poll - The Messenger
Politics
Trump, Biden in Dead Heat in 2024 Rematch: Poll

Both candidates were also shown to have comfortable leads in their respective primaries

Published
Eva Surovell
Both candidates won their hypothetical primaries easily in the poll. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are in a dead heat in a possible 2024 rematch for the White House, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Biden received 47% of the vote in a head-to-head matchup in the poll while Trump received 46%. The one-point gap falls well within the poll's 2.3 percentage point margin of error.

Both candidates were also shown to have comfortable leads in their respective primaries, with Biden winning 72% of the Democratic Primary vote and Trump winning 57% of the GOP Primary vote. Trump's top rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, received 18% support from poll respondents.

The survey also shows that 54% of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted on criminal charges, but results varied widely based on political party — with 95% of Democrats thinking the former president should be prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, while 85% of Republicans say the former president should not be charged. Fifty-seven percent of independents said they think Trump should face charges.

Trump was indicted for a fourth time earlier this week on charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He was also indicted earlier this month for his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election and through Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. He is also facing cases in New York and Florida.

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe television cameras should be permitted in the courtroom during Trump's trial in Washington, D.C., according to the poll.

The poll was conducted among 1,818 respondents from Aug. 10-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

