Trump Bemoans Justice Department’s ‘Abuse,’ Says ‘This Is What You Get’ For Leading In Polls

Trump spoke with Fox News Digital shortly after a new court filing revealed additional charges against him in the classified documents probe

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former President Donald Trump called the Justice Department’s indictments against him “abuse” and said “this is what you get" for leading polls in 2024 bid. 

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Trump said, "The charges are ridiculous, and they know it better than anyone."

"It's election interference at the highest level," said Trump. "They’re harassing my company, they’re harassing my family and by far, least importantly of all, they’re harassing me." 

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Mario Tama/Getty Images
Trump then suggested “this is what you get” because he is polling high as a Republican candidate and as a candidate in the general election. 

"If I weren’t leading [President Joe] Biden by a lot in numerous polls, and wasn’t going to be the Republican nominee, it wouldn’t be happening. It wouldn’t be happening." 

Trump’s comments come just shortly after a superseding indictment Thursday night added three new charges against him in the classified documents and added a third person, a maintenance worker, to the list of those charged. 

