Trump Battled to Get Out of Georgia Mug Shot: Report

Former President Donald Trump scrambled to get out of having his mug shot snapped when he turned up at the Fulton County jail in Georgia last week to surrender to face 13 felony charges, a Guardian reporter revealed.

But when he realized he wouldn't be able to duck the requirement, he decided to make the best of it, and use the mug shot raise funds.

There was a time when Trump was "gung-ho" about getting a mug shot, Guardian political investigations reporter Hugo Lowell told Katie Phang on MSNBC Saturday.

But that changed, according to the Lowell.

Initially, Trump imagined it would be "cool if I can get arrested, put in handcuffs, get a mug shot taken ... looking defiant," Lowell noted, summarizing what he believed were the former president's thoughts.

But by the time he got to Georgia to face charges for his activities trying to upend the 2020 presidential vote in the state — after multiple previous indictments — he "really did not want to get a mug shot," said the reporter.

Donald Trump’s mug shot has been released Fulton County Sheriff's Office

"From our reporting, speaking to people in his inner circle for the days and weeks leading up to this surrender, he was trying to get his lawyers to get him an exemption so that he wouldn't have to take this mug shot," said Lowell. He was "pushing his lawyers to negotiate that with the district attorney's office, with the sheriff's office."

When he lost the battle, when the sheriff's office made it very clear he was "not gonna get any special treatment" he decided "fundraising would be the way out for him to kind of distract from, really, the indignity and humiliation of having to get a mug shot," the journalist noted.

Trump raised $7.1 million as of Saturday evening since his mug shot Thursday, according to figures provided to Politico by the Trump campaign.

He collected more than half of that — $4.18 million — on Friday alone, breaking fundraising records for the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date, a source told Politico