Trump: Barr a ‘Coward’ Against ‘Radical Left Fringe’

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called his former attorney general Bill Barr a “coward” for not prosecuting people he says plotted against him.

"You need people with courage," Trump said of Barr during an interview with Newsmax. "You know, Bill Barr was a coward. He was afraid to do things. He was afraid he was going to be impeached, and I was very rough on him. I will say I said, 'You have to do something, you know? You’re an American. You have to do something, Bill.' "

"And he just was a coward. He was afraid to do anything. We need people of stature. We need people that are brave. We need people that are patriots."

The former president also reiterated his false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election, adding that Barr “wouldn’t do anything about it."

“I had some great people who were really great people, but I had some that aren’t so good,” Trump said. “Bill Barr was one of them.”

The former president was indicted for a third time earlier this month on charges related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Barr has criticized Trump in the days since his third indictment, saying Trump "knew well he lost the election."