Trump Attorneys Target Biden ‘Dark Brandon’ Meme, Say It ‘Capitalized on the Indictment’

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys used a "Dark Brandon" meme post from President Joe Biden to argue against a protective court order filed on Monday in the Department of Justice's case against Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Prosecutors asked for the protective order after Trump posted on Truth Social that he will go after anyone who comes after him. Trump's attorneys then requested that the court limit how wide the scope of the protective order spans because his opponents are campaigning on the indictment while Trump is also running for president.

"President Biden has likewise capitalized on the indictment, posting a thinly veiled reference to his administration’s prosecution of President Trump just hours before arraignment," Trump's attorneys wrote.

The filing included a post from Biden's X, formerly known as Twitter, account where he is drinking from a coffee mug sporting an image of "Dark Brandon" with laser eyes, with the capiton "A cup of Joe never tasted better."

The "Dark Brandon" meme is a play on the original popular right-wing slogan "Let's Go Brandon" which was coined as code for "F--- Joe Biden." But the president has repurposed the meme and used it as a campaign strategy to poke fun at his hater. The Biden campaign sells other merchandise with the same image adorned on it.

Biden has not publicly commented on Trump's most recent indictment and his administration remains steadfast that they have had no hand in any discussions at the Department of Justice relating to cases against the former president.

Trump and his legal team insist that any case against him is election interference to prevent any success in his newest White House bid.

Trump says that the protective order would "impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH."