Trump Attorney Says Recent Arraignments ‘Have Really Put His Life at Risk’

Lindsey Halligan, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, on Thursday, said that her client's recent arraignments have "put his life at risk."

"I want to say that I’m so grateful that the Secret Service and that police officers, bailiffs kept President Trump safe during that arraignment," Halligan told Newsmax's Eric Bolling. "These arraignments, particularly in places like Washington, D.C., really put his life at risk."

Trump appeared in-person for his arrest and arraignment at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to four indictment charges over his declarations that the 2020 election was rigged. As a former president, Trump under the law will get protection from the U.S. Secret Service for the rest of his life.

Halligan pointed a finger at President Joe Biden and his family, suggesting the indictments are just a distraction.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"Every time something negative comes out about the Biden family, Donald Trump gets indicted. Three indictments in four months. How can President Trump be expected to prepare for all of these trials at one time while simultaneously ensuring his right to a speedy trial in each case?" Halligan said. "It’s practically impossible, and everything that President Trump did was with the advice of counsel. Mike Pence is— he’s an attorney, and at no point did he ever tell President Trump that what President Trump was asking him to do was criminal behavior."

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, following the arraignment that even though he had to fly into "FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C.," he had a "very good day.

Halligan says the legal team's first step is to get Trump's case out of D.C. because there is a "zero percent chance" of him being tried by an impartial jury because "92% or more voters" in the city did not vote for him in 2020. The attorney also said that Judge Tanya Chutkan needs to "recuse herself" because she is "clearly biased."

Judge Chutkan has set Trump's first pre-trial hearing for Aug. 28. She's also ordered the Justice Department to spell out in a brief due next Thursday how long it expects to take presenting its case and a proposed start date and schedule for the former president's trial in Washington, D.C.