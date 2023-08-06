Trump Attorney Says He Will Not Agree to DOJ Protective Order
Lauro also avoided clarifying whether he wants the former president to stop using terms like “deranged” and “mentally ill” to describe special counsel Jack Smith.
John Lauro, former president Donald Trump’s attorney, said he will not agree to the Justice Department’s call for a protective order on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday after an attempt to extend the deadline was denied.
On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan denied the former president’s motion to extend Monday’s deadline for a response to a Justice Department call for a protective order regarding his latest indictment.
Lauro also avoided clarifying whether he wants the former president to stop using terms like “deranged” and “mentally ill” to describe special counsel Jack Smith.
- Judge Denies Deadline Delay for Trump Response to DOJ Protective Order
- Trump Says Protective Order Would ‘Impinge Upon My Right to FREE SPEECH’
- Trump Campaign Defends Truth Social Post Flagged by DOJ: ‘The Definition of Political Speech’
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment Rights
- Trump Lawyer Says There Is No Condition in Which He Will Accept a Plea Deal
“I’m not involved in the campaign, I’m involved in representing [him],” Lauro said. “One thing we are going to do is fight this very unusual, out-of-the-bounds, criminal prosecution.”
The former president is facing four charges in Washington, D.C. for his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Lauro has consistently defended Trump by claiming the former president has a right to "political advocacy" on the basis of the First Amendment. The first pre-trial hearing has been set for Aug. 28.
Trump is currently leading in the race for the GOP nomination with a recent poll showing a 37 percentage point lead over his nearest opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics