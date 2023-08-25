Trump Attorney Claims She Told Trump Not to Smile for Mug Shot

Alina Habba, an attorney and adviser for former President Donald Trump, said in an interview Friday that she recommended that Trump not smile during his mug shot.

"Our favorite president golfed the day, as per usual, nothing gets him down," said Habba while on conservative activist Benny Johnson's podcast. "I asked him what he was thinking in terms of the mug shot, if it was going to take place if he had given it some thought."

"I had been asked the night prior on a station whether or not he should smile, and I was very adamant about the fact that I didn't think it was appropriate. I thought this is a sad moment in history and there's nothing funny about it," Habba added.

Habba said she voiced her opinion to Trump.

"He doesn't always listen to me, but I like to think you put a little seed in his ear," she said, noting that the former president did not end up smiling in his mug shot.

Trump was arrested Thursday night and charged with 13 state felony counts related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Video of the interaction was captured by Meidas Touch.